As decided by the Board of AB Amber Grid (legal entity code 303090867, office address Savanoriu pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania) on 9 May 2017, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid will be convened at 10.00 a.m., 31 May 2017, at the Company's head office (address: Savanoriu pr. 28, Vilnius).



Agenda of the Meeting:



Election of the Audit Company and determining the terms of compensation for audit services for the year 2017.



Shareholder registration will commence at 9.15 a.m., 31 May 2017.



Shareholder registration will be closed at 9.45 a.m., 31 May 2017.



The Record Date of the General Meeting of Shareholders: 24 May 2017. To be entitled to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders, persons must be registered shareholders of the Company at the end of the Record Date of the General Meeting of Shareholders.



To be entitled to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders, persons must provide their identification documents. Persons who are not shareholders of AB Amber Grid, shall in addition to the aforesaid documents present documents certifying their right to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders.



A possibility of participating and voting in the General Meeting of Shareholders by electronic means of communication shall not be provided.



On 9 May 2017, the Board of the Company approved the Draft Resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders:



1. The election of the Audit Company and determining the terms of compensation for audit services for the year 2017.



Draft Resolution:



To elect UAB PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Audit Company to perform the audit of AB Amber Grid financial statements as of 31 December 2017 (drawn up in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards and of the Annual Report and regulated activity financial statements prepared in accordance with the requirements established by the Law on Natural Gas and secondary legislation) and to set remuneration for the services of the audit of the financial statements and related statements at EUR 15,910 (excluding VAT).



The shareholders may familiarise themselves with the Draft Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders and supplementary material thereof, also with the implementation of the shareholders' rights on working days from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. (on Fridays until 3.15 p.m.) from 9 May 2017 at the office of AB Amber Grid at Savanoriu pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, tel. +370 5 2360855 These documents are also presented on the Central Database of Regulated Information www.crib.lt and at Company's website www.ambergrid.lt.



The shareholders of AB Amber Grid, whose shares are entitled to at least 1/20 of the total number of votes, shall have the right to supplement the agenda for the General Meeting of Shareholders. The proposal to supplement the agenda shall be submitted in writing and sent by registered mail or delivered to the head office of the Company to the address: Savanoriu pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius (hereinafter "the Head Office"). Draft Resolutions on the proposed issues or, when it is not mandatory to adopt resolutions, explanatory notes on each proposed issue of the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders must be presented alongside with the proposal. The agenda will be supplemented if the proposal is received not later than on 16 May 2017.



The shareholders entitled to at least 1/20 of the total number of votes shall have the right, at any time before the General Meeting of Shareholders or during the Meeting, to propose in writing new draft resolutions on the items put on the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Such a proposals must be executed in writing and sent to the Company by registered mail or delivered to the Head Office of the Company. The proposal submitted during the course of the Meeting must be executed in writing and handed over to the Secretary of the General Meeting of Shareholders.



The shareholders shall have the right to submit questions to the Company in advance, but not later than till 25 May 2017, in relation to the issues on the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 31 May 2017. Questions must be executed in writing and delivered to the Company by registered mail or to the Head Office of the Company. The Company will not present any answer to the question submitted by a shareholder personally to him in the case relevant information is available on the Company's website.



Any shareholder shall be entitled to authorise a natural or legal person to participate and vote in his name at the General Meeting of Shareholders. The proxy of the shareholder must present the document confirming the person's identity and the certified power of attorney as provided for by law, which must be delivered to the Head Office not later than before the end of the registration of the attendees of the General Meeting of Shareholders. During the General Meeting of Shareholders, the proxy exercises the same rights as the shareholder he is representing should. The form of the Power of Attorney to represent at the General Meeting of Shareholders is available on the website of the Company: www.ambergrid.lt.



On the issues on the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Shareholders may vote in writing by filling in a General Ballot Paper. On the shareholder's request, the Company, not later than 10 days before the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders, will send a General Ballot Paper by registered mail free of charge or submit it in person against signature to the shareholder. The shareholder or his proxy must undersign the filled in General Ballot Paper. If the General Ballot Paper is signed by a person who is not a shareholder, a document certifying his right to vote must be appended to the filled in Ballot Paper. The duly filled in General Ballot Paper must be delivered to the Company by registered mail or submitted against signature at the Head Office not later than before the end of registration of the attendees of the General Meeting of Shareholders. The form of the General Ballot Paper is available on the website of the Company: www.ambergrid.lt.



On the day of convocation of the General Meeting of the Shareholders the total number of shares was 178 382 514. All these shares grant voting right.



Annexes:



1. Extract from the minutes No. AK-17-8 of the 12 April 2017 meeting of the Audit Committee at the Supervisory Body of UAB EPSO-G. 2. AB Amber Grid Power of Attorney Form. 3. AB Amber Grid Shareholder Ballot.



The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:



Giedre Osinaite



Head of Legal Division



tel. +370 5 2327733



fax +370 5 236 0850



e-mail: g.osinaite@ambergrid.lt



