Volvo Group Innovation Summit to Focus on Transport in Smart Cities of the Future

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- With Photo

With a focus on 'Smart cities - infrastructure and transport of the future', Volvo Group will host its inaugural Innovation Summit in London on May 16, 2017. Moderated by Richard Westcott, the BBC's transport correspondent, the event will gather leading people from government, major transport systems, industry bodies and manufacturing to examine the role that innovation in commercial transport, including automation, electromobility and connectivity, will play in the cities of tomorrow.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8099751-volvo-group-innovation-summit-smart-cities/

The London event is the first in a series of similar summits to be held around the world during 2017, including Brussels and Beijing. The Innovation Summit is designed to further the debate and introduce new thinking on prominent current issues, including air quality and pollution, congestion, health & road safety. Speakers at the event include Matthew Hudson, Head of Technology & Data Strategy at Transport for London and Terri Wills CEO of World Green Building Council as well as Lars Stenqvist, Chief Technology Officer at Volvo Group.

The Volvo Group will also demonstrate some of its latest, innovations in research & development, including a fully electric city bus, autonomous refuse truck and fully electric compact excavator concept.

"Issues such as air quality and road safety are rightly gaining in prominence, both politically and socially, particularly in densely populated cities, such as London," says Lars Stenqvist, Chief Technology Officer at Volvo Group. "We believe that technological innovation, including automation, electromobility and connectivity, has significant potential to address these issues. For that to happen it is important to keep the discussion moving forward, stimulating changes that make people safer, healthier and to mitigate transport's impact on the environment. This summit brings together influential individuals, decision makers and organisations that can affect this type of positive change in the UK, as we all strive to find an answer to the key transport challenges of the future."

The Volvo Group Innovation Summit will be held on 16 May, 2017 at Here East, Stratford, and runs from 9.00am to 3pm.

Stay connected and with us across all social networks using VolvoGroupSummit

More information about Volvo Group's work with autonomous vehicles can be found at http://www.volvogroup.com/automation.

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs about 95,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2016 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 302 billion (EUR 31,9 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit http://www.volvogroup.com.

Note to Editors:

A picture accompanying this release is available through the PA Photowire. It can be downloaded from http://www.pa-mediapoint.press.net or viewed at http://www.mediapoint.press.net or http://www.prnewswire.co.uk.

For more information please contact Volvo Group's press department, Henry Sténson +46-31-322-35-00

For more stories from the Volvo Group, please visit http://www.volvogroup.com/press.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/509128/Volvo_Group_Innovation_Summit_Logo.jpg )



Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8099751-volvo-group-innovation-summit-smart-cities

