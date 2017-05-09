sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 09.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 564 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,461 Euro		-0,21
-0,68 %
WKN: A12DLB ISIN: GB00BQY7BX88 Ticker-Symbol: M7Q4 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,566
32,039
08:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC30,461-0,68 %