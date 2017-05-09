

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Micro Focus International plc (MCFUF.PK, MCRO.L) provided an update on trading performance for the period ended 30 April, 2017.



For the year ended 30 April 2017, Micro Focus reiterated that it expects to report revenues within the range of management guidance of flat to minus 2 percent on a pro-forma constant currency basis.



The company noted that according to preliminary indications, HPE Software's revenue was down approximately 10 percent year on year in the quarter ended 30 April 2017, on a reported basis after adjusting for the disposal of Tipping Point.



The decline in revenue was driven principally by lower Licence and Professional Services revenue, with Support and SaaS revenue broadly flat.



Micro Focus noted that all required regulatory approvals have now been received including approval for the Micro Focus and HPE Software merger transaction from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.



On 7 September 2016, Micro Focus International and Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that they had reached a definitive agreement on the terms of a transaction pursuant to which the company agreed to acquire HPE's software business segment by way of a merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of Micro Focus, with Seattle SpinCo, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HPE formed to hold HPE Software for the purposes of the transaction.



The company will ask shareholders to approve a $500 million return of value, approximately $2.09 per fully diluted share based on the current fully diluted share count, structured as a B Share Scheme.



Following the successful syndication of the new credit facilities related to the transaction, Micro Focus' existing term loans have been consolidated into one tranche that matures in November 2021 with an annual amortization of 1 percent per annum of the original value of $1.78 billion.



Micro Focus will issue its preliminary results for the year ended 30 April 2017 on Thursday, 12 July 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX