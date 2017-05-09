

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production decreased at a slower-than-expected pace in March, data from Destatis showed Tuesday.



Industrial production fell 0.4 percent month-over-month in March, reversing a 1.8 percent rise in February, which was revised down from a 2.2 percent gain reported earlier.



Economists had expected a 0.7 percent decline for March.



Within industry, production of capital goods dropped 1.2 percent in March and those of consumer goods remained at the same level of the prior month.



Energy production registered a fall of 2.5 percent, while production in construction grew by 1.5 percent.



