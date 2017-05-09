

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX.L) said, as anticipated, organic sales growth for the Group in the first four months of the year was above that of the same period in the prior year due to the more benign industrial production background and an uncharacteristically weak first four months of 2016. On an organic, constant currency basis, Group operating profit is ahead of the comparable four-month period in 2016.



The Group believes that the phasing of sales in the current year will be more closely aligned to historic patterns than seen in 2016 when it experienced an unusually weak first quarter and an unusually strong second quarter.



Looking forward, the Group said its overall expectations of organic growth for the full-year are unchanged and provided there is no material deterioration in trading conditions the Board has confidence that the Group will make further progress in 2017.



