

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's exports increased more than expected and imports rebounded in March, data from Destatis revealed Tuesday.



Exports grew 0.4 percent in March from the prior month, faster than the expected 0.2 percent rise. However, the monthly rate eased from 0.9 percent.



At the same time, imports climbed 2.4 percent in March after declining 1.6 percent in February. Imports were expected to rise moderately by 1.6 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus declined to a seasonally adjusted EUR 19.6 billion from EUR 21.2 billion in the prior month.



On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus dropped to EUR 25.4 billion from EUR 25.8 billion in the prior year.



Meanwhile, the current account surplus rose to EUR 30.2 billion from EUR 20.7 billion in February. This was also bigger than prior year's EUR 29.1 billion.



Year-on-year, growth in exports accelerated to 10.8 percent from 3.2 percent. Likewise, imports advanced 14.7 percent following a 3.7 percent rise in February.



