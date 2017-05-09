

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - MITIE Group plc (MTO.L) announced the appointment of Derek Mapp as Chairman-elect. He is appointed to the Board and will take over as Chairman from Roger Matthews at the AGM on July 26, when Roger will step down as Chairman and leave the Board. Derek is currently Non-Executive Chairman of both Informa plc and Huntsworth plc.



Derek Mapp, Chairman-elect said, 'Mitie is a company that I have been aware of for many years and I have admired its energy and ambition to grow. I understand the challenges that the business has faced recently and I believe that the right steps are being taken to restore balance sheet strength and achieve future success.'



