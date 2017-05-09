New composition of the VINX Benchmark Index



The semi-annual review of the VINX Benchmark Index has now been completed. The new composition will be effective as of Thursday June 1, 2017.



Added constituents:



Cloetta AB, Ser. B (CLA B)



Dios AB (DIOS)



Finnair Oyj (FIA1S)



Ratos AB ser. B (RATO B)



SSAB AB ser. B (SSAB B)



Thule Group AB (THULE)



YIT Corporation (YTY1V)



Deleted constituents:



Aker ASA (AKER)



Avanza AB (AZA)



SeaDrill Ltd. (SDRL)



Tieto Oyj (TIE1V)



See the attached file for a complete list of constituents including the new number of shares.



Daily Proforma reports are available on the Global Index Watch and GIFFD (FTP) services starting five business days before the effective day of the rebalance.



For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexes@nasdaq.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=630299