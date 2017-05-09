

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L), a specialist insurer, Tuesday said its gross written premiums for the first quarter grew 17.3% to 751.2 million pounds from 640.5 million pounds last year. The results were driven by a strong performance from Hiscox Retail. As forecast, Hiscox London Market income is down in constant currency.



In its interim management statement for the quarter, the company noted that Hiscox Retail gross premiums climbed 29.7 percent to 375.4 million pounds.



Hiscox London Market premiums edged up 0.4 percent on a reported basis to 157.7 million pounds. Hiscox Re premiums grew 12.4 percent to 218.1 million pounds.



Bronek Masojada, Group CEO, said, 'We have had a strong start to the year thanks to our long-term investment in Hiscox Retail, particularly in the small business sector. Hiscox London Market continues to face challenging conditions. Hiscox Re and ILS are finding opportunities. We remain disciplined and are carefully navigating our way forward.'



