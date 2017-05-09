

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended March 31, 2017 was 306.1 billion yen or 171.10 yen per share, compared to a loss of 83.4 billion yen or 46.54 yen per share in the previous year.



Impairment loss of fixed assets for the current year was 5.7 billion yen, an improvement of 83.3 billion yen from 89.0 billion yen for the previous year. There were miscellaneous small items for the current year. For the previous year, an impairment loss on fixed assets was recorded mainly in the Energy Segment and the Mineral & Metal Resources Segment.



Total revenue were 4.36 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, 2017, a decline of 395.7 billion yen from 4.76 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, 2016.



Looking ahead for the year ending March 31, 2018, the company expects profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 320.00 billion yen and 181.41 yen per basic share.



