Lahti, Finland, 2017-05-09 08:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAUTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 MAY 2017 at 9:45 a.m.



SHARE SUBSCRIPTIONS WITH RAUTE CORPORATION'S STOCK OPTIONS 2010



A total of 5,600 Raute's series A new shares have been subscribed for with Raute Corporation's stock options 2010 B and stock options 2010 C between March 22 and April 18, 2017. The entire subscription price EUR 37,263.00 will be entered in the invested non-restricted equity reserve. As a result of the subscriptions, the number of Raute's series A shares will increase from 3,228,550 pcs to 3,234,150 pcs and the total amount of shares from 4,219,711 pcs to 4,225,311 pcs.



The new shares subscribed for with the stock options 2010 have been registered in the Trade Register on May 9, 2017 as of which date the new shares establish shareholder rights. The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares as of May 10, 2017.



The share subscription period for stock options 2010 C is from March 1, 2015 to March 31, 2018. The terms and conditions of the stock options plan 2010 with additional information are available on the company's website at www.raute.com >Investors >Share information.



Raute's stock options 2010 are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



RAUTE CORPORATION Arja Hakala Chief Financial Officer



FURTHER INFORMATION: Ms. Arja Hakala, CFO, Raute Corporation, mobile +358 400 710 387



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.raute.com



RAUTE IN BRIEF: Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute's customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber) and sawn timber. Its technology offering covers the entire production process for veneer, plywood and LVL and special measurement equipment for sawn timber. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute's full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute's head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. The company's other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, the Shanghai area of China and in Pullman, Washington, USA. Raute's net sales in 2016 were EUR 113.1 million. The Group's headcount at the end of 2016 was 643. More information about the company can be found at www.raute.com.