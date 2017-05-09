

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill PLC (WMH.L), a gambling company, reported a 9 percent increase in group net revenues for the 17 weeks to April 25, 2017. Further, the company noted that trading remained in line market expectations for 2017, assuming normalized margins.



In its trading update, the company said it recorded growth in wagering and net revenue across all four divisions. Online Sportsbook amounts wagered grew 9 percent and gaming net revenue rose 8 percent following product improvements, while Retail Sportsbook amounts wagered increased 2 percent and gaming net revenue rose 4 percent.



Retail revenues for the period increased 1 percent. Australian revenues surged 41 percent and U.S. revenues rose 19 percent.



Philip Bowcock, CEO said, 'Our transformation programme is progressing well and we are on track to deliver £40m of annualised savings by the year-end. Overall, we are in line with market expectations for 2017 at this early stage in the year.'



