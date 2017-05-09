Seamless Placing Own Shares

STOCKHOLM, May 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Seamless Distribution AB has sold 1,000,000 of its earlier repurchased shares. Among the buyers in the transaction is the Chairman of the board, Mr John Longhurst.

The shares held in Treasury were to secure incentive plans for employees overseas, a need that no longer exists.

With this transaction Seamless now holds no shares in the listed company.

About Seamless

Seamless is one of the world's largest suppliers of payment systems for mobile phones. Founded in 2001 and active in 35 countries, Seamless handles more than 5.3 billion transactions annually through 675 000 active sales outlets. Seamless has three main business areas including the transaction switch, the technology provider for the distribution of e-products and the mobile payment platform Seqr. www.seamless.se

For further information, please contact:

Martin Larsson,

Head of Treasury & Investor Relations,

+46-707-22-56-65

This information is information that Seamless Distribution AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.50 a.m. CET on May 9, 2017.

