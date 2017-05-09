Turkcell has opted to use Verscom Solutions' ODINE to proactively monitor and optimize its wholesale voice business

Turkcell, an integrated communication and technology services provider which serves about 50.4 million customers in Turkey and its region, selects ODINETM, a suite of intelligent wholesale voice business management applications, to increase the agility of their wholesale voice operations with greater efficiency and flexibility thanks to ODINE's highly integrated structure and tailored features for Wholesale Carriers.

Rapidly integrated with Turkcell's existing back office elements and customized to its needs, ODINETM will help Turkcell;

Quickly make tactical operational decisions to maintain service quality and operating margins through actionable insights into their own and partner networks KPIs

Adopt a more proactive approach to optimizing their routing matrix through automated monitoring and notifications allowing them to rapidly identify and fix issues in order to meet SLAs

Improve internal operational efficiency and lower OPEX through automation and wide gamut of features

After a thorough evaluation, Turkcell has chosen ODINETM for monitoring and optimizing their Wholesale Voice Operation. They have seen that ODINE has led to significant improvements in their operational efficiency through its flexible ad-hoc CDR search engine, customizable widget-based Operational, Strategic Analytical Dashboards, heads up NOC displays, multi-factor alarming and notification, and custom automated reporting engine. ODINE's automation of these processes assures service quality, and minimizes the time spent by account managers as well as NOC Engineers on managing their wholesale business.

"Our customers and carrier partners expect high service quality from our Wholesale Voice department," said Mr. Özgür Genç, Network Technologies Core Network Operations Director at Turkcell. "With ODINE, we can make our wholesale business more efficient and agile, leading to improved quality, lowered operating costs, and higher traffic volumes margins. ODINE has provided us with the visibility, intelligence, and actionable insights to do all of this and more."

Mr. Alper Tunga Burak, Managing Partner of Verscom Solutions said; "Turkcell's decision to deploy Verscom Solutions' ODINE product has proven once again how our solutions and expertise meet the needs of complex and large scale Tier1 operators such as Turkcell and we look forward to updating Turkcell to the next generation BOS module of ODINE which adds Mobility and Offer Management."

About Verscom Solutions

Verscom Solutions is a leading Systems Integrator and a Cloud PaaS/SaaS Service Provider to Communication Service Providers as well as Wholesale Voice/Data Aggregators across the globe.

Our "Go Cloud" Service bundles ODINE which provides flexible policy driven routing, route optimization, offer management, rating, billing, number portability, technical and business reporting analytics, as well as dispute management, with best-of-breed SBC, TDM/SIP Interworking services on the cloud.

With regional offices in Istanbul, London, Dubai and Lahore, Verscom Solutions' geographical presence, experience, and cultural fluency bridges Europe and Asia, while uniquely serving emerging markets across Africa. For more information visit http://verscomsolutions.com/.

About Turkcell

Turkcell is a converged telecommunication and technology services provider, founded and headquartered in Turkey. It serves its customers with voice, data, TV and value-added consumer and enterprise services on mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. In 2G and 3G, Turkcell's population coverage is at 99.63% and 96.21%, respectively, as of March 2017. It offers up to 1 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group companies operate in 9 countries Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Moldova as of March 31, 2017. Turkcell Group reported a TRY4.1 billion revenue in Q117 with total assets of TRY33.0 billion as of March 31, 2017. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only NYSE-listed company in Turkey. Read more at http://turkcell.com.tr/.

