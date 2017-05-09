Jumore Attends B20 Summit Germany Pumps "New Kinetic Energy" into Global Economic Governance

BERLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- B20 Summit 2017 was held in Berlin, Germany from May 2 to 3. The Chairman of Jumore, Mr. Lu Hongxiang, attended as the representative of Chinese entrepreneurs.

During this visit, Jumore proposed solutions to the steady and healthy development of globalization infused with oriental wisdom-that is, creating a new platform for enterprises from different countries in their fast participation in globalization and docking of global resources by a business ecosystem covering the whole industry chain. Specifically speaking, Jumore has established cooperation with more than 120 countries by way of internet, and carried out intelligent and ecologicalized integration of global resources in industry and service, fostering opportunities for global cooperation and win-win development.

During the summit, Jumore's Chairmanalsovisitedother European countries and Mr. Lu met and had discussions with John Danilovich, Secretary-General of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC); Prof. Dr. Katja Nettesheim, General Manager of Mediate, a German company specializing in digitalization service; Hans, founder of Hans Oppermann Consulting (HOC); Lynnette Magasa, CEO of BONISWA, a South Africa turnkey telecommunications services company; and representatives of Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI), Deutsches Institut fur Normung (DIN) andseveral other politicians and businessmen. The Jumore model received wide recognition and a number of cooperation agreements were reached while building consensus in the region.



