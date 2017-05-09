sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 09.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 564 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,025 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1XDJP ISIN: GG00BJ4FZW09 Ticker-Symbol: T8OE 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMMIT GERMANY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUMMIT GERMANY LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
09.05.2017 | 09:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Jumore Attends B20 Summit Germany Pumps "New Kinetic Energy" into Global Economic Governance

BERLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- B20 Summit 2017 was held in Berlin, Germany from May 2 to 3. The Chairman of Jumore, Mr. Lu Hongxiang, attended as the representative of Chinese entrepreneurs.

During this visit, Jumore proposed solutions to the steady and healthy development of globalization infused with oriental wisdom-that is, creating a new platform for enterprises from different countries in their fast participation in globalization and docking of global resources by a business ecosystem covering the whole industry chain. Specifically speaking, Jumore has established cooperation with more than 120 countries by way of internet, and carried out intelligent and ecologicalized integration of global resources in industry and service, fostering opportunities for global cooperation and win-win development.

During the summit, Jumore's Chairmanalsovisitedother European countries and Mr. Lu met and had discussions with John Danilovich, Secretary-General of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC); Prof. Dr. Katja Nettesheim, General Manager of Mediate, a German company specializing in digitalization service; Hans, founder of Hans Oppermann Consulting (HOC); Lynnette Magasa, CEO of BONISWA, a South Africa turnkey telecommunications services company; and representatives of Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI), Deutsches Institut fur Normung (DIN) andseveral other politicians and businessmen. The Jumore model received wide recognition and a number of cooperation agreements were reached while building consensus in the region.



© 2017 PR Newswire