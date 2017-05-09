Dr. Bertalan Mesko, "The Medical Futurist" to Deliver Headline Keynote at TraceLink NEXUS 17

Amazon Top 100 Author to Address the Impact of Digital Health Technologies on the Future of the Life Sciences Supply Chain

NORTH READING, Massachusetts, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --TraceLink Inc., the World's Largest Track and Trace Network for connecting the life sciences supply chain and eliminating counterfeit prescription drugs from the global marketplace, announces Dr. Bertalan Mesko,"The Medical Futurist" and Amazon Top 100 author, as a headline keynote speaker at NEXUS 17, taking place June 7 - 8 in Barcelona.

As the pharmaceutical industry prepares for the implementation of drug product serialization and fast-approaching regulatory deadlines, such as the European Union Falsified Medicines Directive (EU FMD) in February 2019, Dr. Mesko will address business leaders from across the entire pharmaceutical supply chain at NEXUS 17, the industry's premier venue for key industry leaders and stakeholders. His keynote presentation will discuss the future application of digital technologies in medicine and the ultimate impact on healthcare and patients.

Dr. Bertalan Mesko, PhD is The Medical Futurist analyzing how science fiction technologies can become reality in medicine and healthcare. As a geek physician with a PhD in genomics, he is also an Amazon Top 100 author. With 500+ presentations including courses at Harvard, Stanford and Yale Universities, Singularity University's Futuremed course at NASA Ames campus and organizations including the 10 biggest pharmaceutical companies, he is one of the top voices globally on healthcare technology. Dr. Mesko has been featured by dozens of top publications and influencers, including CNN, the World Health Organization, National Geographic, Forbes, TIME magazine, BBC, and the New York Times. He publishes his analyses regularly on medicalfuturist.com.

"If you work in the life sciences supply chain, NEXUS has become the one industry event that you can't afford to miss, providing attendees with high caliber speakers and innovators who are at the forefront of the industry and offer invaluable insight on global track and trace trends and new, disruptive technologies," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "This year, we are delighted to host Dr. Bertalan Mesko, one of the world's leading influencers on digital health. There is a natural synergy between his pioneering vision and the future opportunities that can be achieved from a digital life sciences supply chain, and we are excited that NEXUS will be the venue for this revolutionary industry discussion."

"Drug serialization is one of the greatest transformations currently affecting the pharmaceutical supply chain and, while this brings significant challenges, it also presents a positive opportunity for innovation and advancement," said Dr. Bertalan Mesko. "Technology will play a pivotal role in advancing the future of the medical and healthcare industries and in this case, ensuring patient safety. I am delighted to join business leaders and companies at the forefront of this transformation at NEXUS 17, discuss the latest developments and debate the positive impact of technology in helping to shape the future of the pharmaceutical industry."

Additional keynote presentations include experts from the European Medicines Verification Organisation (EMVO) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as industry leaders from Recipharm, Sanofi, Santen, Aurobindo and Tjoapack.

NEXUS 17 is open to everyone in the life sciences community at a registration fee of €995. TraceLink customers can register for a special discounted rate of €795. To register for NEXUS 17 in Barcelona, please visithttp://nexus-tracelink.com/

