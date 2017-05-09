Frost & Sullivan Lauds Lifesize's Strategic Shift from On-premises to Cloud-based Video Services for the EMEA Video Conferencing Market

Lifesize has a significant edge with its cloud service provisioning and a strong partner ecosystem

LONDON, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the video conferencing market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Lifesize with the 2016 EMEA Frost & Sullivan Award for Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership. Lifesize has rapidly responded to customer demand for scalable, intuitive, cost-effective, and flexible video conferencing services by making a strategic shift from on-premises infrastructure to an end-to-end cloud-based conferencing and collaboration service. Its tight integration with existing customer video conferencing assets, directory control, and a full-feature set in its cloud-based audio, web, and video conferencing application have attracted users across end-user segments.

The Lifesize plug-and-play HD camera and phone systems combined with its cloud-based application offers a seamless multi-party video calling experience across devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktops. In 2016, Lifesize celebrated the two-year anniversary of the cloud-based application, which has seen accelerated growth since its launch. To date, the solution serves more than 4,500 unique paying customer accounts globally.

Lifesize made the bold decision to separate from Logitech in 2015, obtaining substantial funding from venture capital partners Redpoint Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures, and Meritech Capital Partners. Another significant collaboration is the one with SoftLayer®, an IBM® company. The Lifesize network has access to a global, fully redundant footprint of 16 SoftLayer data centres that are all inter-connected with a private fiber-optic network running at speeds of 2,000 Gbps. Furthermore, Lifesize has partnerships with 20 global carriers that connect to SoftLayer's PoPs to support and service customers in every geography with maximum scalability, network uptime and availability. These carriers play a critical role in extending the Lifesize service connectivity worldwide.

"Lifesize has adopted a cloud architecture that ensures high resiliency and redundancy," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Vaishno. "By clustering call control and multiparty calling instances in each cloud node, Lifesize allows users to fall back on other available options in case of connection outages or failure of a conference call."

In terms of data protection, Lifesize ascertains that all video calls are fully encrypted using advanced encryption standard (AES)-128 and all signals are encrypted using transport layer security (TLS). Its adherence to high service level agreement (SLA) standards enhances its competitiveness and differentiation in the cloud video conferencing services market. Additionally, its revamped product portfolio focuses on the user experience with easy-to-use video conferencing endpoints that fully integrate with its cloud-based application.

The company's transformation into a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider has endowed Lifesize with the strategic focus and funding opportunities it needs in a fast-growing market. It has the added advantage of being able to tap into its legacy systems' customer base and offer them an upgrade to its cloud offering. Moreover, Lifesize's decision to host the infrastructure without white-labelling further boosts the adoption rates of its services. Its focus on offering a complete portfolio and readiness to assume ownership of hosting the infrastructure sets it apart from the majority of its competition.

"As a leading innovator, Lifesize delivers a superior video conferencing experience across users and locations, utilizing different endpoints and on a range of platforms," noted Vaishno. "These product and service advantages have entrenched Lifesize's reputation as a reliable service provider in the intensely competitive video conferencing services market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a competitive strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

