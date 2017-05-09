Deloitte and Personetics to host AI and Chatbot Boot Camps for Financial Services in Warsaw (16th May) and Paris (18th May)

PARIS and WARSAW, Poland, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Personetics, the leading provider of cognitive applications for the financial services sector, is joining forces with Deloitte, the leading digital business and technology professional services firm, to host educational boot camp sessions featuring best practices and case studies of AI and chatbot implementations in financial institutions.

The next two boot camp sessions will be held 16th May in Warsaw and 18th May in Paris.

In addition to speakers from Deloitte and Personetics, a case study of chatbot implementation will be presented by Horia Velicu, head of innovation lab at BRD Société Générale.

"Cognitive applications incorporating AI and conversational technologies hold a great promise for financial services providers that are looking for new ways to engage with customer in the digital era," said Alon Shem-Tov, executive director of business development at Personetics. "We are excited to hold these boot camp sessions in collaboration with a leader in the digital space such as Deloitte."

According to Deloitte, leading companies are moving from pilots and proofs of concept to production applications driven by cognitive technologies as part of their digital transformation initiatives. "These educational sessions will give attendees the benefit of combining Deloitte's strategic market knowledge and implementation methodologies with Personetics' technology expertise and financial domain proficiency," said Meirav Hickry, partner and leader of financial services technology solutions at Deloitte Israel.

A recent survey conducted by Personetics shows that almost half of the financial institutions surveyed have active chatbot projects in place, and more than three quarters expect it to be a viable commercial solution within the next two years.

The boot camp sessions are designed to help financial services executives get up to speed on emerging best practices for AI and chatbots and follow a practical roadmap for deploying these technologies in alignment with the financial institution's digital strategy.

Topics covered in the boot camps include:

AI and chatbot use cases and business drivers

Enabling conversational self-service

Delivering predictive insights

Lessons learned from early implementations

Implementation roadmap

Attendance is free for qualified executives employed by financial institutions. Additional details and registration can be found here.

About Deloitte

Deloitteis the world's largest professional services firm, with over 240,000 employees in over 150 countries, serving 80% of the world's leading companies.

Deloitteis the leading professional services firm, offering audit, tax, risk management, financial advisory and business consulting services, including strategy, operations, technology and human capital consulting.Deloitte provide end to end solutions to complex needs, based on the broadest and most professional range of solutions andDeloitte's global leadership. Our experts have ample experience assisting senior managers in various organizations overcome their most significant business challenges; business growth, regulatory compliance while maximize value, optimization and risk management.

About Personetics

Trusted by millions of customers, Personetics' Cognitive Financial Services Applications provide personalized guidance, conversationalself-service, and automated self-running programs that help customers reach their financial goals.

Combining built-in financial intelligence and conversational proficiency with advanced cognitive capabilities, the Personetics framework is able to engage in natural conversations and knowledge-rich interactions, execute tasks on behalf of the customer, and constantly adapt and improve based on prior behavior. Ready-to-deploy within existing digital channels and across popular messaging platforms, Personetics' Cognitive Financial Services Applications enable financial institutions to take a leadership position by delivering a highly engaging branded customer experience, reducing the cost of service, and increasing share of wallet with innovative new products and services.

Led by a team of seasoned FinTech entrepreneurs with a proven track record, Personetics has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor, a Top Ten FinTech Company by KPMG, and a Top Ten Company to Watch by American Banker.

For more information, visit http://personetics.com.