Molotov Deploys DRMtoday to Support Multi-DRM Including FairPlay Streaming

castLabs, a global partner in premium digital video technology, has today announced a partnership with Molotov, modernizing how France consumes television, to provide quick implementation, and simplified DRM management for their streaming platform curating content from more than 90+ television channels through a 'freemium' model.

Delivering secure live and video-on-demand content across a wide number of devices including Apple TV and Android TV, Molotov needed to provide support for relevant major DRM technologies within a simplified DRM management interface, while cutting implementation times for integration with their existing custom built video player.

Molotov selected DRMtoday, castLabs' multi-DRM solution that delivers FairPlay Streaming by Apple, Microsoft® PlayReady®, Google Widevine' and licensing through a single integration. For live streams, where security could be compromised mid-stream, DRMtoday's key rotation mechanism provides enhanced content protection.

"DRMtoday enables Molotov to support leading DRM technologies through Molotov's custom built player", said Michael Stattmann, CEO of castLabs. "We were extremely happy to work with them on this project, giving viewers the opportunity to watch secure content across a variety of smart devices, Android TV and Apple TV."

"castLabs' DRMtoday provides a simply managed, secure multi-screen DRM solution for both live streaming and video-on-demand content", said Thomas Sangouard, CTO at Molotov.

castLabs will be exhibiting and offering demonstrations of DRMtoday and their full range of video delivery solutions at IBC 2017 in Amsterdam between September 14-18th. Don't delay in booking your meeting with castLabs.

About castLabs

castLabs pioneers software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide. The company provides solutions to easily enable the secure distribution of premium movie, TV, and audio assets for high-quality video experiences. Their range of applications and services are designed to help businesses deliver DRM-protected content over a large selection of consumer devices and platforms. castLabs is based in Los Angeles, California, and Berlin, Germany. To learn more about castLabs products and services, please visit castlabs.com.

About Molotov

The Molotov experience is universal for any device. The user is able to access their channels, preferences and bookmarks, everywhere, and all the time. Molotov is available on smartphones, tablets, connected TVs, Apple TV, Chromecast, and to download for Mac, Windows and Linux on molotov.tv.

The Molotov service was launched on July 11, 2016 in France.

