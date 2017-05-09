LONDON, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

What was once considered cutting edge in retail, such as the ability to buy an item online and return in-store, is now considered standard, not only by customers, but also by the retail industry as a whole.

Over the past year or so, the retail industry has been shaken with disruptive technology, driven by advances in mobile devices and social media with retailers needing to be one step ahead of the marketplace, ensuring their strategies are agile enough to adapt to market changes.

It precisely because of these industry challenges that the report "CX DISRUPTORS:

A RETAIL LEADERS GUIDE " was created - to look at the disruptors affecting the industry and the cutting edge CX technologies CX leaders are investing in to tackle the ever increasing consumer demands.

The report features seven exclusive interviews with senior level executives including: GM - Stores, O2; Customer Management Director, Shop Direct; Head of User Experience, Otto Group; Operations Director, HMV and more as they describe how they've addressed the industries biggest customer experience challenges. Access your complimentary copy of the report here: http://bit.ly/2pn2Xex.

"We can't just be functional, transactional retail boxes anymore. We have to do more than that. It will be more about an experience. So we have to become more experiential. And I think the lines will start to blur in terms of digital being more in the bricks-and-mortar estate, and also more human interactions within the digital world as well." Bridget Lea - Director of Stores, Online, Multichannel and Supply Chain, O2 (Telefónica UK)

"Digital is becoming much more important, you cannot ignore it because your customers walking into your stores are already digital. They have their smartphone with them and so what they can always do is check prices of competitors while they're at your store, and if they can't find a product, they'll check your website and whether they can order it online." Jens-Ole Boelsen - Head of User Experience, Otto Group

"The biggest factor probably comes with omnichannel retailing, in terms of you being able to deliver to a customer, consistently, exactly what they're looking for. And if you get that wrong, badly wrong, I think you could really suffer." Neil Taylor - Retail Director, HMV

