MediaCom Win Big at Festival of Media Global Awards 2017

Hosted at the Rome Cavalieri in Rome, the winners for the Festival of Media Global Awards were revealed this evening.

Big winners on the night included MediaCom who won six golds and took home the coveted Agency Network of the Year Award and Campaign of the Year awards - for its Missing Type campaign - while its parent company GroupM won Media Group of the Year.

The other big winners of the prestigious Grand Prix gongs included Touché! PHD, who scooped Agency of the Year, while Independent Agency of the Year was taken home by Mediaplus, which won golds for its WhatsGerman and The Fashion Mag Hijack campaigns.

OMD also posted an impressive performance as it picked up six golds for its campaigns including End of Silence and Capacity Mac Delivery.

Proving its global appeal the awards saw winners from countries including New Zealand, Mexico, Israel, Costa Rica and Norway, Singapore, South Africa and the Dominican Republic.

The final jury was split across two judging rooms, chaired by Sarah Mansfield VP Global Media Europe and Americas, Unilever and Gerry D'Angelo, global media director, P&G.

Mansfield added: "It's an honour to be the co-chair of this year's Festival of Media Global Awards. The work has been very inspiring and of a high standard."

The Festival of Media Global Awards is dedicated to the evolution of media, celebrating the best in media thinking and communications across the planet. Judged by an innovative, respected and diverse panel of global and regional brand marketers, the programme is a prestigious event rewarding the very best work.

Campaign of the Year: Missing Type, MediaCom UK

Agency of the Year: Touché! PHD

Agency Network of the Year: MediaCom

Independent Agency of the Year: Mediaplus

Media Group of the Year: GroupM

