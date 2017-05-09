Publication Highlights Results Obtained with the PURE EP System in Challenging Recording Situations MINNEAPOLIS, May 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:BSGM), a medical device company developing a proprietary platform designed to address an unmet technology need for the $4+ billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, today announced that the Company's co-authored manuscript with physicians from Mayo Clinic and Harvard Brigham & Women's Hospital entitled, "Initial Experience with the BioSig PURE EP™ Signal Recording System: An Animal Laboratory Experience" was published in The Journal of Innovations in Cardiac Rhythm Management (JICRM), April 2017.



The manuscript provides a thorough review of many of the ongoing challenges faced in the EP lab using current electrophysiology recording and mapping systems. Initial results and solutions offered by the PURE EP System are highlighted in several main categories:



-- Saturation artifact -- Clipping/Overlapping of signals -- Noise due to ablation -- Unipolar signals -- Contact force -- Poor catheter visualization -- Conduction tissue signal recording



To learn more, please visit: http://www.innovationsincrm.com/cardiac-rhythm-management/articles-2017/april/10 01-biosig-pure-ep-signal-recording-system



BioSig Executive Chairman, Kenneth Londoner stated, "BioSig is very grateful to collaborate with key opinion leaders in the EP field. This collaboration, together with preclinical data derived from studies conducted from 2015 to date, have produced very significant results to help the Company strengthen its positioning statement for the PURE EP System. The findings clearly show the need for expanding the boundaries in recording cardiac signals in the electrophysiology lab. Our system demonstrated abilities to produce great recordings from legacy catheters (Boston Scientific and Johnson & Johnson) and enhanced recordings compared to existing recording and mapping systems. One of the most important findings is PURE EP System's ability to record high quality unipolar signals and current of injury (COI) which can complement data obtained using a contact force-sensing catheter. We are very excited about these initial results and our future direction."



About BioSig Technologies



BioSig Technologies is a medical device company developing a proprietary technology platform designed to improve the $4 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosigtech.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran, independent Board of Directors, Minneapolis-based BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EP™ System. The technology has been developed to address an unmet need in a large and growing market.



The PURE EP System is a novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system which is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision making during procedures to diagnose and treat patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. BioSig's main goal is to deliver technology to improve upon catheter ablation treatments for the prevalent and deadly arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia. BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and is working toward FDA 510(k) clearance and CE Mark for the PURE EP System.



