Award-winning managed security service provider opens Spanish SOC and appoints Tim Capps to drive global expansion



BARCELONA, Spain, 2017-05-09 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proficio, one of the world's fastest-growing managed security service providers (MSSPs) delivering managed detection and response (MDR) and other cybersecurity services, has appointed Tim Capps as managing director of EMEA. His onboarding is a strategic step in the company's European and global expansion strategy.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f3673cc-5fb9-4fc4-a16c-1c8e2 c06eb0b



Capps will oversee the security operations center (SOC), sales and marketing across the entire EMEA region while leading the company's European expansion, with a preliminary focus on hiring security analysts for the company's new SOC in Barcelona. Capps also will nurture relationships with channel partners and seek other potential growth opportunities.



"Tim is well-versed in building and expanding businesses, and his expertise in the channel, marketing, and sales is unparalleled," said Tim McElwee, president and chairman of Proficio. "His industry knowledge and unwavering work ethic will help Proficio bolster its presence in the EMEA market, while keeping the company on track for continued expansion into new regions."



Capps brings more than 20 years of operational experience to Proficio, the majority of which comes from running EMEA sales and operations for high technology and communications companies. Prior to joining Proficio, he held various senior executive management roles for Archive Corporation, Imperito Networks, Shiva Corporation, Phoenix Technologies and Ramp Networks.



In addition to expanding its operations beyond North America and Singapore, Proficio recently signed two new customers to use its security operations services in Spain. One company is a leading player across the postal and courier services industry and is owned by The Royal Mail, the United Kingdom's most trusted letters and parcels delivery company. The second is known as the largest trade union in Spain backed by more than one million members and considered the most successful union in labor elections.



"With two new customers leveraging our three state-of-the-art SOCs and dedicated response team in Barcelona, we're beginning to solve the very real challenges facing EMEA businesses when it comes to finding a cost-effective way to manage their security, 24x7," said Capps. "In providing IT teams with expert support and meaningful insight they can act on, the reception from businesses has been nothing but positive."



About Proficio Founded in 2010, Proficio is an award-winning managed security services provider (MSSP) offering a full range of cybersecurity services, including managed detection and response (MDR). Proficio's innovative approach to managed security service delivery is changing the way organizations defend against advanced threats, achieve regulatory compliance and prevent security breaches. Proficio's Security Operations Center (SOC) service provides highly accurate, 24×7 security monitoring and alerting, advanced threat detection and automated response services. Proficio is the trusted managed security service provider for some of the world's leading utility, healthcare, industrial and consumer-focused organizations. To take your security to the next-generation of cybersecurity, visit www.proficio.com or join the conversation with Proficio's security leaders on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.



Follow Proficio on Twitter: @proficioinc



Read more on Proficio's blog: https://proficio.com/blog



Media Contact: Justin Ordman Proficio@rlyl.com 617-237-0922