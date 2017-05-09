Helsinki, Finland, 2017-05-09 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suominen Corporation Press release 9 May 2017 at 10:00 am (EEST)



Suominen introduces FIBRELLA® Wrap nonwoven for soft and safe undercast paddings



Suominen, a globally leading nonwovens company, launches FIBRELLA® Wrap, a new material for undercast paddings and cushions used in wound care, onto the South American market. FIBRELLA® Wrap utilizes Suominen's recent investments in upgraded production technology in its Paulínia, Brazil plant and expands the company's nonwoven product offering for medical applications in South America.



FIBRELLA® Wrap is extremely soft and skin-friendly material, which makes it an outstanding option for paddings used under casts to protect bones and for any wound care application where cushion is needed. It is stretchy nonwoven material that conforms well to body contours, making patient feel more comfortable when forced to wear a cast.



For healthcare professionals, FIBRELLA® Wrap nonwoven offers ease in use since paddings made of FIBRELLA® Wrap are strong enough to be applied in a circular fashion while can also be easily torn when needed. It contains no binders, chemicals or adhesives and is compatible with all common sterilization methods, which makes FIBRELLA® Wrap clean and safe material in professional care.



"In South America, cotton wadding is the most typical material used under casts and in wound care but it has two major weaknesses: it has no strength and it can be difficult to apply for the clinicians," says Marika Mäkilä, Product Manager for Medical applications at Suominen. "FIBRELLA® Wrap has no such weaknesses. Its safety and cleanliness is proven and when we add Suominen's local production into the mix, we may say that FIBRELLA® Wrap is the superior padding material available in the market."



FIBRELLA® Wrap is available in South America and is produced under ISO 9001 certified quality management system to ensure the highest level of quality and safety and, consequently, to give Suominen's customers peace of mind.



For more information, please contact



Marika Mäkilä Product Manager, Medical tel. +358 50 384 4014 marika.makila@suominencorp.com



Suominen in brief



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens - wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance - bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs 650 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 416.9 million and comparable operating profit to EUR 25.6 million. The Suominen share (SUY1V) is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange (Mid Cap). Read more at www.suominen.fi.



