The project is the initial stage of an organic reform of the Italian ancillary services market, which is expected to be implemented in accordance with the European balancing code.

The Italian energy and gas regulator AEEGSI has issued the deliberation 300/2017/R/EEL with which it authorizes pilot renewable energy power generators and storage units to participate to the ancillary services market (MSD, Mercato Servizi di Dispacciamento) operated by the country's grid operator Terna.

The AEEGSI said this project is the preliminary phase of an organic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...