

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar firmed against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Tuesday.



The greenback advanced to 1.0004 against the Swiss franc, its highest since April 18.



The greenback rose to a 5-day high of 1.0903 against the euro and near a 2-month high of 113.49 against the yen, from its early lows of 1.0933 and 113.13, respectively.



The greenback bounced off to 1.2935 against the pound and 1.3709 versus the loonie, from early lows of 1.2955 and 1.3687, respectively.



The greenback that closed yesterday's trading at 0.6907 against the kiwi and 0.7382 against the aussie strengthened to a 4-day high of 0.6881 and a 4-month high of 0.7335, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.08 against the euro, 1.28 against the pound, 116.00 against the yen, 1.01 against the franc, 0.72 against the aussie, 0.67 against the kiwi and 1.38 against the loonie.



