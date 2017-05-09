sprite-preloader
WKN: A0LGTS ISIN: IM00B1FPZP63 Ticker-Symbol: BZP 
09.05.2017 | 09:05
(2 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Response to Media Speculation

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

('Andalas' or the 'Company')

Response to Media Speculation

Andalas Energy and Power Plc, the AIM listed Indonesian focused energy Company (AIM: ADL), notes the recent media speculation regarding the Company undertaking a significantly discounted equity fundraising in the short term.

Andalas confirms that it is currently in discussions with investors concerning a potential fundraising to fund its ongoing activities in Indonesia. The discussions are of a preliminary nature and the Company cannot guarantee that any such fundraising will take place in the short term. Pending the outcome of these discussions, the Company has requested a suspension in trading of its shares on the AIM Market. A further announcement will be made in due course as and when appropriate.

**ENDS**

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

David WhitbyAndalas Energy and Power PlcTel: +62 21 2783 2316
Sarah Wharry
Craig Francis		Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)		Tel: +44 20 7894 7000
Jon BellissBeaufort Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)		Tel: +44 20 7382 8415
Frank Buhagiar
Susie Geliher		St Brides Partners LimitedTel: +44 20 7236 1177

