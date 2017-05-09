Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Response to Media Speculation

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

('Andalas' or the 'Company')

Response to Media Speculation

Andalas Energy and Power Plc, the AIM listed Indonesian focused energy Company (AIM: ADL), notes the recent media speculation regarding the Company undertaking a significantly discounted equity fundraising in the short term.

Andalas confirms that it is currently in discussions with investors concerning a potential fundraising to fund its ongoing activities in Indonesia. The discussions are of a preliminary nature and the Company cannot guarantee that any such fundraising will take place in the short term. Pending the outcome of these discussions, the Company has requested a suspension in trading of its shares on the AIM Market. A further announcement will be made in due course as and when appropriate.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

