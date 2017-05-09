SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription- and usage-based revenue, today announced that its Chief Innovation Officer Brendan O'Brien will lead an expert panel at the TM Forum Live! Digital Transformation Conference in Nice, France on May 15-18. The session, Setting up IoE Monetization Short and Long Term, will feature expert perspectives from Accenture, Cricket Wireless and Salesforce veterans. The panel will explore how organizations need to adapt their legacy systems to take advantage of IoE opportunities and better compete in the new digital marketplace.

What: "Setting up IoE Monetization Short and Long Term"

When: May 17th, 4:35 pm CET

Where: Nice Acropolis Convention Centre

Description: Executives will detail the enormous opportunity brought about by the Internet of Everything (IoE) and new requirements for success. Attendees will learn how enterprises are finding new ways to complement their outdated legacy systems to increase speed and agility -- requisite for capitalizing on the explosion of IoE, which promises to bring on a third wave of Internet profitability. These market veterans will then describe effective pricing strategies and the required back-end systems and processes that must efficiently scale for success.

Moderator: Brendan O'Brien, Co-founder & Chief Innovation Officer, Aria Systems

Panelists:

Tony Poulos, Strategist and Catalyst Evangelist, TM Forum

Mark Veyette, President, Partner M37 Ventures, Former SVP & CIO, Cricket Wireless

Andrea Cesarini, Managing Director, Communications, Media & Technology, Accenture

Mustafa Oyumi, Director of Product Management Communications, Salesforce

About Brendan O'Brien

Brendan O'Brien is Chief Innovation Officer and Co-founder at Aria Systems. In 2002, he introduced the world to cloud billing and innovated database-driven, enterprise-grade web applications before the concept of "cloud" was born. A popular blogger and sought-after speaker, O'Brien is the industry's foremost thinker on IoT and recurring revenue and was recently selected to participate in the EU's Commission on Cross Functional Applications for the IoT.

About TM Forum

As the world's leading industry association for digital business, TM Forum's mission is to help our members navigate the complex journey of digital business transformation and to succeed as software-dened digital service providers and enablers. We achieve this by bringing together the collective knowledge and wisdom of the industry within a unique member-driven collaboration environment to accelerate innovation and drive business growth. We do this through: connecting the right people, accelerating innovation and R&D and providing the blueprint for digital success. We help our members to transform and thrive in the digital world.

About Aria Systems

Aria Systems' cloud billing and monetization platform is the consensus analysts' choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Philips, Pitney Bowes, and Roku depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.

Press Contacts



Parker Trewin

Aria Systems

+ 1 415 549 2531

Email Contact



Marina Greenwood

Activa PR

+1 415 776 5350

Email Contact



