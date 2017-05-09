

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent rose by 2.1 percent to 750 million euros. Earnings per share was 3.75 euros compared to 3.67 euros, in the same period of the previous year. Operating result (EBIT) increased by 9.1 percent year-on-year to over 1.1 billion euros. This equates to a margin of 10.3 percent compared with 10.6 percent in the previous year.



Adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT) climbed to just under 1.2 billion euros, representing an increase of 7.0 percent compared with the first quarter of 2016. At 10.7 percent, the adjusted EBIT margin was 0.4 percentage points lower than the level for the first three months of the previous year. The company said this was mainly due to the sharp increase in raw material prices.



In the first quarter of 2017, sales rose by 11.7 percent year-on-year to 11 billion euros. Organic sales growth, i.e. adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange rate effects, came to 9.5 percent.



Based on the strong growth, the company raised its sales projection for the year as a whole to more than 43.5 billion euros. The company is aiming to comfortably achieve an adjusted EBIT margin of 10.5 percent for the year as a whole.



