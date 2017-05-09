

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - * Australian dollar falls to near 4-month low of 0.7355 against U.S. dollar



* Australian dollar drops to near 3-week low of 1.0075 against Canadian dollar



* Australian dollar slides to near 3-week low of 1.0643 against NZ dollar



* Australian dollar edges down to 1.4857 against euro



* Australian dollar ticks down to 83.28 against yen



The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday, after data showed that the Australia's retail sales fell more than expected in March.



Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that the retail sales in Australia fell a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in March, standing at A$25.630 billion. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent following the downwardly revised 0.2 percent decline in February.



Investors are also cautious ahead of the release of the federal budget later in the day, amid speculation that there may be a new levy aimed at the big four banks.



The crude oil delivery for June is currently down by 0.10 percent or $46.32 per barrel. The crude oil fell on rising U.S. crude output.



Monday, the Australian dollar showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the aussie rose against the yen and against the euro, it fell against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars. Against the U.S. dollar, the aussie held steady.



In the Asian trading, the Australian dollar fell to nearly a 4-month low of 0.7355 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7382. The aussie may test support near the 0.72 region.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to near 3-week lows of 1.0643 and 1.0073 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0688 and 1.0108, respectively. If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.05 against the kiwi and 0.99 against the loonie.



Against the euro, the aussie edged down to 1.4861 from yesterday's closing value of 1.4785. The aussie is likely to find support near the 1.49 region.



The aussie slipped to 83.28 against the yen, from an early 5-day high of 83.83. On the downside, 81.00 is seen as the next support level for the aussie.



Looking ahead, Canada building permits for March and U.S. NFIB small business index for April and U.S. wholesale inventories for March are due to be released in the New York session.



At 9:00 am ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaks before the Minnesota High Tech Spring Conference, in Minneapolis.



At 1:00 pm ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren will give luncheon speech in New York City.



At 4:15 pm ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is expected to speak at the Lower Middle Market Investment Summit, in Dallas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX