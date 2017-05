A few days after reporting on Jordan's largest net metering PV system of 17 MW capacity, it appears that a new system of just 500 KW less capacity is also under way. Jordan's commercial net metering PV sector appears to be on an encouraging upward trajectory.

Last week pv magazine reported that Lafarge Cement Jordan (LCJ) is developing Jordan's largest net metering PV system. In fact, previous information released about the project detailed a 15 MW installation, however LCJ told pv magazine they are now developing a 17 MW PV system.

New 16.5 MW net metering PV system This week, Spain-headquartered manufacturer and supplier of single-axis solar trackers Soltec ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...