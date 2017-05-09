

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French economy is set to grow at a faster pace in the second quarter, according to survey data published by the Bank of France.



Gross domestic product is expected to grow 0.5 percent in the second quarter, which was faster than the 0.3 percent expansion seen in the first quarter.



The manufacturing confidence index rose slightly to 104 in April, while it was forecast to remain unchanged at 103. Business leaders expect industrial production to continue to grow in May.



Activity in services expanded a little less rapidly than in March. The sentiment indicator dropped to 100 from 101 in the prior month. However, service sector activity is forecast to strengthen in May.



The business confidence index in construction dropped slightly to 101 in April from 102 a month ago. Business leaders expect a rebound in construction activity in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX