Company announcement Group Communications Holmens Kanal 2-12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 9 May 2017







Danske Bank issues structured notes linked to Euro Stoxx Banks



On 10 May 2017, Danske Bank will issue index-linked notes linked to the performance of the index value of Euro Stoxx Banks. The notes are designated "DB EURO STOXX® Banks Sprinter 2017" (ISIN DK0030398540).



The notes are issued at a price of 100, carry no interest and will be redeemed at maturity at a price linked to the performance of the underlying index.



The notes are issued under Danske Bank's EUR 5,000,000,000 Structured Note Programme dated 22 June 2016.



The notes will be issued on 10 May 2017 and will mature on 20 November 2017. The notes will be registered with VP Securities. Danske Bank will file an application for the notes to be listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S from 10 May 2017.



For further information about the notes, please see the Final Terms, attached to this announcement, which together with the Base Prospectus specify the terms and conditions of the notes.







Danske Bank A/S





Contacts Heikki Petteri Ruoppa, Global Head of Investment Solutions, tel. +45 45143268



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=630405