Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] announces the appointment of Céline Fronval to the role of Groupe General Counsel. She took on her new role as of May 1, 2017, and reports directly to Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner, member of the Directoire (Management Board) and Secretary General of Publicis Groupe.

Céline, previously Deputy General Counsel of Publicis Groupe, will succeed Joe LaSala, who is retiring from Publicis Groupe after two years. Joe was General Counsel of Sapient from February 2011 to March 2015 and was promoted to Groupe General Counsel at Publicis Groupe in Paris after the acquisition of Sapient in April 2015.

Céline Fronval was Head of Legal for France from September 2012 to September 2014, and promoted to Deputy General Counsel in October 2014. Prior to this, she worked in various law firms including Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in New York and in-house legal positions (Chief Legal Officer at BetClic Everest Group). Céline holds a LL.M degree from Columbia University and a Master degree (DEA) in International law from University Panthéon-Assas (Paris II).

Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner said, "I'd like to thank Joe LaSala for these past few years he has served Publicis Groupe, during which he has truly proven his professionalism and expertise. I'd also like to wish Céline much success in her new role, which I am happy to see her take on after five successful years with the Groupe. Her experience and skills will be great assets with which she will carry out her missions."

