NewTek Appoints 3D Storm as authorized distributor for 27 countries in Africa

BORDEAUX, France, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --NewTek appoints 3D Storm as an authorized distributor in 27 countries in Africa.

3D Storm is now the authorized distributor of NewTek products in Algeria, Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Gabon, Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Tchad, Togo, Tunisia, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Swaziland and Lesotho.

The company has been distributing NewTek products in South Africa since 1999, where it has developed a strong relationship with the local distributor Timbre. In addition to that, 3D Storm continues to serve Seychelles, Madagascar, Mauritius and key markets in Europe (Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland).

About 3D Storm & NewTek

3D Storm, authorized distributor of NewTek products and LiveXpert, is a high value added distributor of tools for live video and sports production. 3D Storm team delivers professional solutions through a network of Specialist and Authorized Dealers as well as Integrators providing customers with an exclusive access to the newest and most innovative solutions on the market for video over IP, streaming, 4K production and software driven video production technology.

LiveXpert, tools for live video and sports production, are carefully selected to answer producers' needs for graphics creation, social media integration, sports scoring and statistics to display on big screens in stadiums, arenas and on second screens.

Easily transition to video over IP with LiveXpert products by 3D Storm. LiveXpert product line offers the largest catalog of solutions supporting NewTek's innovative Network Device Interface - NDI.

3D Storm showcased the latest products from LiveXpert at NAB show in Las Vegas from 24 to 27 April 2017 on NewTek NDI Central (SL5421).

For more information about 3D Storm go to: www.3dstorm.com

For more information about NewTek go to: www.newtek.com

Follow us on Facebook (@3dstormofficialpage), Twitter (@3D_Storm) and YouTube.