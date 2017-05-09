CIGNEX Datamatics Announces Global Partnership With Salesforce, the Leading Cloud Computing Company

CHICAGO, LIVONIA, Michigan and LONDON, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnership to focus on delivering solutions on Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Financial Force, Lightning Bolt, Community Cloud, Wave Analyticsand Einstein for Artificial Intelligence

CIGNEX Datamatics, a subsidiary of Datamatics Global Services Ltd., today announced that it has signed a global partnership and now is a Registered Partner of Salesforce. CIGNEX Datamatics is the global leader in implementing enterprise-level Open Source, Cloudand Automation solutions whereas Salesforce is world's largest provider of customer relationship management (CRM) software.

In the last decade, CIGNEX Datamatics has built CoEs around Open Source technologies like Liferay, Alfresco, MongoDBand Magento and are extending that experience in neo-Salesforce platforms like Lightning Experience, Lightning Bolt, Wave Analytics and Einstein for Artificial Intelligence. Beyond the conventional Salesforce solutions, the 50 Salesforce consultants at CIGNEX Datamatics are adding value to their Fortune 500 customers by engaging in innovative business solutions like enterprise SFDC health assessment, consolidated business management through mobile, customer engagement through sentiment analysis, data automation, Classic to Lightning migration and Wave Analytics to create unified dashboards. This partnership will help both the companies extend their innovation and leadership positions in cloud to serve customers jointly.

"We plan to leverage CIGNEX Datamatics' Open Sourceand Cloud Computing experience and Salesforce's industry leadership to deliver secured and scalable CRM solutions. The capabilities we have developed in new frameworks like Lightning Bolt enable us to deploy next generation communities and portals faster than ever. We seek to bring similar depth in all our Salesforce service offerings and the partnership would enable us to exactly do that," said Harish Ramachandran, CEO, CIGNEX Datamatics.

CIGNEX Datamatics will provide key assessment, consulting, implementation, migration, integration, supportand training services in its role as a Salesforce partner, based on Salesforce technology. For more information on the service and solution offerings, please visit: http://www.cignex.com/services/salesforce-consulting.

About CIGNEX Datamatics

CIGNEX Datamatics, a subsidiary of Datamatics Global Services Ltd., is a Michigan based global consulting company offering solutions, services and platforms in Open Source, Cloud and Automation. Since 2000, CIGNEX Datamatics has been delivering enterprise class solutions using leading platforms and tools that integrate with existing systems to achieve unparalleled results.

Find out more at http://www.cignex.com.



