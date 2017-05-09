Biotherm and Elsa Hosk Discover the Legendary Story of Life Plankton' in the Heart of the French Pyrenees

PARIS, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On April 27th, skin care brand Biotherm invited model Elsa Hosk alongside with 40 key influencers and beauty editors from 12 countries all over the world to join the LifePlanktonQuest in the French Pyrenees. This breath-taking area where the captivating Biotherm story began 65 years ago, was the perfect setting to unveil one of the best kept beauty secrets of our times: Life Plankton'.

The unknown story behind this true gem of science is that the discovery of Life Plankton' was indeed the reason for Army doctor Jos Jullien to found the Biotherm brand in the 1950's. Life Plankton' is one of the most unique regenerative ingredients in the beauty industry. Obtained through a biofermentation process, Life Plankton' is a key ingredient in Biotherm products. The star product of the Biotherm range is Life Plankton Essence, a fundamental treatment for a newborn skin in 8 days.

Biotherm's LifePlanktonQuest brought brand ambassadress Elsa Hosk and international key opinion leaders to a mystic cave, similar to the place where Jos Jullien for the first time became aware of the healing properties of Life Plankton'. David Fridlevski, Global General Manager Biotherm and scientific experts revealed the secret of the legendary ingredient, followed by a helicopter flight over the wild nature of the French Pyrenees. Last but not least, guests were surprised with a healing and skin renewing Life Plankton' face care treatment in the middle of the nature of the French Pyrenees.

"Biotherm's Life Plankton Quest was absolutely amazing. I was impressed by the captivating yet unknown story Biotherm has to tell and I felt honored spending my day in the beautiful and regenerating nature of the French Pyrenees to discover the healing power of Life Plankton," said Elsa Hosk, who posted several backstage pictures from the event on her 3.5 million followers account.

Global General Manger David Fridlevski is convinced: "Biotherm has an exciting story to tell. I was overwhelmed by the positive feedback from our guests who loved to discover the brand's origin and the healing properties of our best kept beauty secret in the beauty industry Life Plankton'."

ABOUT BIOTHERM

A pioneer in skin biology since discovering the benefits of Life Plankton'in 1952, Biotherm uses the incredible force of aquatic ingredients in advanced skincare solutions. Through expertise in Blue Biotechnology, the brand infuses these powerful actives in unparalleled pleasurable textures for a healthy and active beauty. Biotherm offers complete ranges of over 130 face and body solutions, adapted for every skin types, concerns and lifestyles. Iconic products include: Life Plankton Essence, Aquasource, Blue Therapy, Lait Corporel. Discover more on http://www.biotherm.com/index.aspx.

