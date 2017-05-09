QualiTest (through its Test Direct brand) Awarded a Place on new Home Office Quality Assurance and Testing for IT Systems (QAT) Framework

LONDON, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The certification from Crown Commercial Service in seven Software Testing categories complements position on G-Cloud and DOS public sector frameworks

QualiTest Group, the fastest growing pure play QA and independent software testing company, under its Test Direct brand, today announced position as an official Crown Commercial Service (CCS) supplier on the new Quality Assurance and Testing for IT Systems (QAT) framework. The QAT framework will enable QualiTest to offer its comprehensive portfolio of quality assurance and software testing services to UK public sector organisations, formerly offered under the Test Direct brand [acquired by QualiTest in November 2016], enabling more cost-effective, efficient, and secure public-sector services.

The new Crown Commercial Service QAT framework, RM3810, developed in partnership with the Home Office, is designed to make it easier for the public sector to procure independent specialist quality assurance and/or testing services to support the smooth implementation of digital projects and cloud initiatives. It is the first software testing-specific framework for suppliers that work with government agencies and is intended to complement other digital related frameworks including G-Cloud and Digital Outcomes and Specialists (DOS). QualiTest has been awarded a position on the framework for the following seven lots: QA & Testing Specialists, Automation, Agile & DevOps, Load & Performance Testing, Functional Testing, Operational Acceptance Testing & DR, QA & Testing Management Service, and QA & Testing Consultancy Service.

Prior to its certification on the QAT framework, QualiTest, through Test Direct, accumulated a decade of public-sector experience working on projects ranging from web validation to server migration with both Central and Local Government including The Pensions Regulator, FASST (previously The Skills Funding Agency), Essex County Council, and Lancashire County Council. QualiTest's testing services have brought these organisations a formalised risk-based approach which is backed by proven methodologies,structured processes and tools. QualiTest has helped introduce more efficient and effective testing using an agile approach enabling a smooth implementation of digital transformation and cloud projects to time and budget.

Now, QualiTest is looking to build upon the expertise and experience of Test Direct in delivering software testing services to expand its presence wider across the public sector backed by its position on QAT, G-Cloud, and DOS frameworks.

"We are delighted to have been awarded a place on the new QAT framework. We are very excited about the new opportunities it will open up for QualiTest to partner with public sector organisations to provide outcome-based testing solutions to deliver cost and operational efficiencies," said Jason McIvor, QualiTest UK SVP.

About QualiTest Group

QualiTest is the world's second largest pure play software testing and quality assurance specialist. QualiTest designs and delivers solutions that leverage deep industry-specific understanding with cutting-edge, testing technology. QualiTest offers a wide range of personalized testing solutions with years of expertise in the technology, telecom, healthcare, finance, defense, media, utilities and retail industries. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel and India, the company serves over 500 customers and employs over 2,800 experienced professionals worldwide. QualiTest is backed by majority equity holder, Marlin Equity Partners since 2016.

