

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased in March from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



The trade surplus dropped slightly to EUR 956 million in March from EUR 957.5 million in the corresponding month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of EUR 898 million for the month.



Exports advanced 18.0 percent year-over-year in March and imports expanded by 21.0 percent.



The share of EU member states was 80 percent in exports and 74 percent in imports.



During the first quarter of this year, total trade surplus of the country was EUR 2.47 billion versus EUR 2.54 billion in the same period of 2016.



