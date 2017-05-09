New Social App Favorey Helps Find Service Providers from People You Trust

LONDON, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Challenge of discovering reliable tradesmen solved with new mobile application

Favorey Ltd have announced the launch of their new mobile application, which uses the power of social recommendations to solve the challenge of finding a trustworthy new service provider.

By using the Favorey app, people who need help or services, will now be able to get a direct introduction to trusted providers that their friends and family endorse. Favorey users can request services, receive offers, negotiate terms and transfer funds all from within the mobile application.

So people who are desperate for a new dog groomer or craving a key cutter can now easily receive recommendations from people whose opinions they trust. Whether it's a mechanic from your mum or a tree surgeon from your twin, Favorey has it covered.

Speaking about the launch of Favorey, founder and CEO Kabir Ahmed said: "We have noticed that people find it difficult to source new trusted service providers and frequently call on friends for advice and introductions. We wanted to solve that problem by harnessing the power of social to bring together people who need stuff with people who can help.

"We're building a community of trust, where we can all ask for help from trusted contacts, and use our skills to help others. Using the power of social networks to create new communities that help each other."

The Favorey team have been building the app in stealth-mode since June 2016 and are now inviting initial London-based beta testers into the marketplace. A public launch will also follow in just a few weeks so those outside the beta community will not have to wait long. Eager users can join a waiting list hosted on the Favorey website.

Favorey CTO Javier Jiménez remarked, "We are extremely excited to share Favorey with people and to start building our marketplace of trusted recommendations. Our objective has always been to create an application which can fundamentally make a difference to people's lives."

The 28-strong Favorey team will be officially launching the new application in the UK at Apps World Evolution on June 13 at ExCel, London, and then to the North American market in November at Apps World North America in San Francisco.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

High-resolution images of the team and screenshots from the Favorey app are available.

Favorey was incorporated in June 2016 and currently has 28 employees. The business headquarters are in London, UK with the application development team in Spain.

Favorey Ltd received seed funding of $500k June 2016 from Salams International Holdings, A Qatari Public listed company. "http://www.salaminternational.com/en

The team is led by CEO Kabir Ahmed - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kabirahmed/ and CTO Javier Jiménez - https://www.linkedin.com/in/javier-jim%C3%A9nez-b46ab9a5/.

For more information please visit: www.favorey.com