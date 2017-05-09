VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL)(FRANKFURT: 7C5)(OTC PINK: CDTAF) ("Carl" or the "Company"), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IIoT") applications, is pleased to announce that FlowWorks Inc. has renewed their contract to provide data collection, monitoring and reporting service to The Regional Municipality of York (York Region) in Ontario, Canada for a 2-year contract at a total value of $240,800.

York Region has been using FlowWorks services since 2012 for managing sanitary sewer flow and rainfall monitoring data from over 370 monitoring sites. FlowWorks consolidates real-time data collected remotely from all active flow and rainfall monitoring sites which allows Regional and local municipal staff to have remote direct access to perform real-time analyses, set alarms and transform raw data into actionable information through a single web interface.

The data quality collected from numerous stakeholders and various monitoring equipment has proven to be consistently high. FlowWorks implemented robust and customized data management tools, daily data archiving, reports generation and program applications to meet York Region's Flow and Rainfall Monitoring Program's needs; offering them continuous access to site characteristics and flow and rainfall monitoring datasets from multiple sources among other program specific and unique features.

Mike McDonald, Carl's VP of Engineering, who continues to lead the development of the FlowWorks application commented, "We couldn't be happier that York Region has renewed their contract for our service. The large variety of sensors throughout York Region make them an ideal customer for us. We can take any data, from any source or site, and provide easy-to-use, visual reporting and graphing information. The Region is a great example of how we can help municipalities to better manage their sewer and water systems."

Greg Johnston, Carl's CEO, commented, "We are proud to continue the business relationships that FlowWorks has started, and look forward to collaborating with engineers and others at York Region to continue improving our applications and features to make the most efficient, effective use of their sensor data."

About FlowWorks

FlowWorks is a powerful Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based application for collecting, monitoring and analyzing all types of environmental data. FlowWorks is flexible, affordable and easy-to-use compared to competing software packages. The FlowWorks Application has the unique ability to collect data from all types of monitoring equipment, gauges and sensor hardware, SCADA systems and other sources of public and private data to merge the information into a single platform to perform comprehensive analytics and reporting, saving time and money for the end user. More information on the FlowWorks Application can be found at www.FlowWorks.com.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Flow Works Inc., a company that helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, analysis and reporting tools and ETS., Carl continues to develop applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")).

Carl's development platform can accommodate virtually unlimited storage of any type of data. This technology allows Carl to build advanced applications for monitoring, reporting and analysis. Carl's data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found at www.carlsolutions.com.

