Outsourced connectivity specialistBondecosystem® has partnered with financial technology company, TransFICC, to deliver a premier connectivity solution to the bond market, resulting in ultra-low latency execution and fast, reliable and scalable connectivity to electronic Fixed Income venues.

The collaboration between Bondecosystem and TransFICC enables bond traders to benefit from Bondecosystem's connectivity and hosting solutions and TransFICC's 'One API for eTrading' software which supports fast and scalable data throughput. This is essential with more than 120 electronic venues currently established and an explosion in market data rates.

Bondecosystem part of FXecosystem has a Point of Presence in the key Equinix datacentres globally: LD4 (London), NY4 (New York), HK1 (Hong Kong) and SG1 (Singapore). Through its Meet-Me-Room™(MMR) ecoworld, Bondecosystem provides a single point of entry to connect to bond market participants on a global scale. In addition to ultra-low latency network connectivity, Bondecosystem offers co-location/proximity hosting and fully managed services, all backed up by 24x7 service and support.

TransFICC's 'One API for eTrading' eliminates the need for banks and buy-side organisations to spend significant resources on coding to venues and updating them when APIs are upgraded a common occurrence due to the fragmentation in Fixed Income markets. TransFICC's API simplifies the process, making it easier and quicker to connect to new liquidity venues.

James Banister, CEO, Bondecosystem says, "We selected TransFICC for its innovative and cost-effective software. This partnership will help us to achieve our vision of becoming the leading provider of outsourced connectivity to the bond market. I believe the combined strengths of both companies provide a highly compelling offering to bond traders worldwide."

Steve Toland, Founder of TransFICC adds, "By working with Bondecosystem, TransFICC is able to provide clients with fast and secure connectivity to their chosen electronic trading venues. We are now testing production software in Equinix with both buy-side and sell-side organisations, conducting performance tuning with testing and live monitoring capability."

Bondecosystem was set up by FXecosystem to enable bond traders to benefit from its market leading connectivity, which was previously only available to the FX market. For further information, visit www.fxecosystem.com/en/products/bondecosystem/

TransFICC provides technology which addresses the three issues of fragmentation, market data throughput and MiFID II/R regulation. For further information, visit www.transficc.trade

