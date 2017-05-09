Critical Power Producers Develop Modular Products to Leverage Latest Technological Trends

Modular solution providers will tap the huge growth opportunities in data centres, finds Frost & Sullivan's Energy & Environment team

LONDON, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Critical power manufacturers are rolling out a range of innovative modular products with leading-edge features and functionalities to keep pace with the technological evolution. As the modularity trend gathers pace, data centres will emerge a powerful market in 2017. Modular solutions will register a growth rate of 21.3% in the critical power industry, mainly aided by the 83.4% revenue contribution from modular data centres.

"Data centres' changing needs in terms of data storage, security and speed will drive the uptake of modular critical power products, especially uninterrupted power supply (UPS) systems," said Frost & Sullivan Energy & Environment Senior Industry Analyst Gautham Gnanajothi. "Connected UPS systems will have a big role to play in energy management and efficiency, and will provide peaking power and demand response, which translates to high adoption potential."

Global Critical Power Industry Outlook, 2017 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Energy Storage Growth Partnership Subscription. The market is expected to grow at 9% in 2017, with UPS generating the highest share of revenues, and light-emitting diode (LED) drivers and photovoltaic (PV) inverters contributing significantly as well.

For complimentary access to more information on this analysis

Non-traditional cooling solutions will account for only a small portion of the data centre cooling market; however, they will grow at 15.7% in 2017. With higher consumer awareness of the benefits of advanced solutions, non-traditional cooling technologies are likely to grow two-and-a-half times faster than traditional cooling systems.

"Another high-growth area is commercial installations, particularly for module-level power electronics (MPLE) products," noted Gnanajothi. "MPLE will find enthusiastic acceptance among companies that are striving to achieve renewable energy targets as part of their corporate social responsibility. Furthermore, the rising number of solar PV installations and modernization of grid infrastructure will accelerate MPLE deployment all over the world."

