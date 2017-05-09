Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF) (EUFI.PA), a global leader in bio-analytical testing, and one of the world leaders in genomic services, announces that it has acquired four clinical laboratories in France since the beginning of 2017, as part of the Group's strategy to strengthen its footprint in clinical diagnostics to better serve the healthcare industry in the country.

The Group acquired iLab in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur and Biosphere in Rhône-Alpes, consolidating the Group's footprint in these regions. In addition, the Group has also acquired two groups of laboratories in Marseille and Martigues, both focused on specialty clinical testing. The 4 laboratories have combined annual revenues in excess of EUR 10m.

The acquisitions are consistent with Eurofins' strategy to strengthen its market position in the core regions of France, and to further develop as a national player with strong local footprint.

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "These transactions demonstrate Eurofins' commitment to developing its clinical diagnostics platform, which should enable the Group to continue deploying its technical know-how and proprietary technologies, including its competencies in specialty diagnostic testing, in France and throughout the rest of Europe."

Eurofins a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") believes it is the world leader in food, environment and pharmaceutical products testing and that it is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the key emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the USA. With over 28,000 staff in 310 laboratories across 39 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 130,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

