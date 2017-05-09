Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-05-09 10:10 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extraordinary general meeting of Litgrid AB shareholders is summoned on 31 May 2017, 10:00 at the initiative and by the resolution of the Board of Litgrid AB (company code 302564383, registered at A. Juozapaviciaus g. 13, Vilnius). The meeting will be held at room 226, at A. Juozapaviciaus g. 13, Vilnius. Beginning of shareholders' registration: 31 May 2017, 9:30. End of shareholders' registration: 31 May 2017, 9:55.



The record date of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders has been set for May 24, 2017. The right of participation and voting in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders can be exercised only by the persons who remain shareholders of Litgrid AB by the end of the record date of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.



Agenda and proposed draft resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders:



1. Regarding the election of the audit company for Litgrid AB, and the conditions of the payment for the audit services in 2017.



Proposed decision:



1.1. To elect an audit company UAB PriceWaterhouseCoopers for carrying out an audit of the financial statements of Litgrid AB for 2017;



1.2. Set a fee for the audit services no larger than EUR 19,210.00 (excl. VAT); the fee to be paid upon the provision of the services and within 30 days of the submission of the VAT invoice.



Documents related with the agenda of the meeting, draft resolutions, general voting ballot are available for the shareholders for familiarisation at the premises of Litgrid AB, at A. Juozapaviciaus g. 13, Vilnius, Room 141, during the working hours of the company (7:30-11:30 and 12:15-16:30, Fridays: 7:30-11:30 and 12:15-15:15). These documents and other public information by the laws, related with the shareholders' right to propose supplements to the agenda of the meeting, to propose draft resolutions on the matters of the meeting agenda and the shareholders' right to submit questions to the company in advance regarding the matters on the meeting agenda, are also published on the company's website http://www.litgrid.eu.



Upon a written request of a shareholder with the voting right or his/her duly authorised proxy, the company will draw and send the general voting ballot by registered letter or deliver it in person upon signing at least 10 days before the general meeting of shareholders. General voting ballot is also available on the company's website http://www.litgrid.eu. Completed and signed general voting ballot and the document certifying the voting right can be sent to the company by registered letter or delivered to the company at the address: A. Juozapaviciaus g. 13, Vilnius by the end of the working day of 30 May 2017 (16:30) for the latest.



The Company reserves the right to disregard the advance voting of the shareholders or his/her authorised proxy, if the submitted general voting ballot does not meet the requirements established in Paragraphs 3 and 4, Article 30 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, was received after the deadline, or completed in the manner that prevents determining the real will of the shareholder on an individual manner.



A person attending the general meeting of shareholders and holding the voting right must produce a personal identity document before the end of registration of the shareholders of the general meeting of shareholders. A person, other than a shareholder, in addition to a personal identity document, must also produce a document certifying his/her right to vote at the meeting.



Persons have the right to vote at the general meeting of shareholders by proxy. At the general meeting of shareholders, a proxy has the same rights as his/her represented shareholder would have, unless otherwise stated in the proxy. Proxy issued in a foreign country must be translated into Lithuanian and legalised following the procedure established by the laws. The company does not establish any special form of proxy.



Shareholders having the right to attend the general meeting of shareholders are entitled to authorise a natural or legal person via electronic means of communication to attend the general meeting of shareholders and vote on their behalf. Such authorisation is not subject to notarisation. The company recognises an authorisation issued by electronic means of communication only if electronic signature of the shareholder is affixed developed by using safe signature creation software and certified by the qualified certificate valid in the Republic of Lithuania, i.e. if security of the transmitted information is ensured and shareholder's identity can be established. Shareholders must inform the company in writing about the authorisations issued via electronic means of communication by sending such authorisation to electronic mail info@litgrid.eu by the end of the working day of 30 May 2017 (16:30) for the latest.



No participation and voting by electronic means of communication at the general meeting of shareholders.



Enclosed:



1. Voting ballot;



2. Extract from the minutes No. AK-17-8 of the 12 April 2017 meeting of the Audit Committee at the Supervisory Body of UAB EPSO-G.



Vilija Railaite Litgrid Head of Communications Tel. +370 613 19977 E-mail: vilija.railaite@litgrid.eu



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=630418