

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell from a two-year high on Tuesday as the French election euphoria faded and a lack of fresh catalysts kept investors on the sidelines.



Chinese shares ended flat in thin trading as concerns over tougher financial regulations lingered. The People's Bank of China refrained from injecting cash into markets via open market operations for the third day running, adding to concerns over policy tightening.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index recouped earlier losses to end 1.91 points or 0.06 percent higher at 3,080.53. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 272 points or 1.11 percent at 24,850 in late trade.



Japanese shares lost some momentum after a sharp rally in the previous session. The yen languished near a two-month low versus the dollar, helping limit overall losses to some extent.



The Nikkei average slipped 52.70 points or 0.26 percent to 19,843 after hitting a 17-month high the previous day. The broader Topix index closed 0.26 percent lower at 1,581.77.



Exporters ended mixed, with Panasonic, Honda Motor and Toyota losing 1-2 percent, while Sony rose 0.9 percent and Canon gained 1.4 percent. Toshiba jumped as much as 4.5 percent after telling partner Western Digital not to interfere with the sale of its chip business.



Australian shares fell as retail sales data disappointed investors and bank stocks sold off on concerns over rising challenges from regulatory action to cool the housing market. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 31 points or 0.53 percent to 5,839.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 23.30 points or 0.40 percent at 5,874.50.



Commonwealth Bank tumbled 3.9 percent after reporting underwhelming third-quarter results. The other three banks lost 2-4 percent ahead of the federal budget amid speculation the government may impose a transactions tax on institutional lending.



Ardent Leisure Group fell 1 percent after the company said it expects its theme park division to end the financial year with a EDITDA loss of $2-4 million.



Fertilizer and explosives maker Incitec Pivot rallied 3 percent after posting improved first-half profits and dividends.



Crown Resorts advanced 1.7 percent after the casino group agreed to sell its remaining stake in its Macau-focused Melco Resorts and Entertainment for $1.16 billion.



On the economic front, Australian retail sales fell by 0.1 percent in March from a month earlier, official data showed. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent. On the other hand, the ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence index improved for the third straight time during the week ended May 7.



Financial markets in South Korea were closed amid the much-anticipated presidential election, with Moon Jae-in, a liberal candidate of the Democratic party, appearing to be the front-runner.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index shed 14.34 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 7,412.12, dragged down by healthcare and industrial stocks ahead of the Reserve Bank's monetary policy decision, scheduled to be unveiled on May 11. Comvita fell 3.6 percent on concerns about the potential impact of myrtle rust on honey production.



Elsewhere, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was declining 0.2 percent, Malaysian shares were marginally lower and the Taiwan Weighted slid 0.2 percent, while India's Sensex was up 0.1 percent and Singapore's Straits Times index was rising 0.2 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks pared early gains to close on a flat note.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX