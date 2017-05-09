ATOS: Atos positioned as a Leader in Cloud Infrastructure Migration & Management by analyst NelsonHall

Dell EMC World (http://www.dellemcworld.com/index.htm), Las Vegas - 9th May 2017 - Atos (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release/general-press-releases_2017_02_15/atos-positioned-leaders-quadrant-gartner-magic-quadrant-sap-application-services-eme), a leader in digital transformation, today announces that it has been positioned by NelsonHall (https://research.nelson-hall.com/) as a leader in Cloud Infrastructure Migration and Management. The NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation study assesses 14 global vendors that offer Cloud advisory, assessment, migration, hosting and management services, with assessment based on capabilities to deliver on current and future client requirements.

More Businesses moving to the Cloud

In the related cloud market analysis report(1), NelsonHall predicts that the Cloud Infrastructure Migration and Management market will grow at 16% per annum to reach $61bn by 2020, with Public Cloud hosting as the fastest growing segment. The EMEA market for Cloud infrastructure migration and management shows the highest growth at 18.7% per annum through 2020. Recent independent research* shows that 70% of enterprises in the US and Europe plan to use some form of multi or hybrid cloud environment in the next two years and Atos is set to respond to these requirements.

Atos Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud

Offering one of the largest Cloud ecosystems available, the Atos Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud platform provides businesses with end-to-end managed and digital services over a combination of multiple Cloud types. This unique Atos open platform blends the best available Cloud offerings to give businesses a purpose-built infrastructure with flexibility and ease of migration to manage workloads across private and public clouds. Benefits are clear: improved operational efficiency, the ability to roll out IT applications and services securely at scale and reduced IT operational costs (savings of around 20-30% within a year) so businesses can re-invest in new digital initiatives.

Expert in Cloud Migration and Management

Atos has significant experience and capability in the development of hybrid cloud infrastructure with its 11 multi-tenant cloud hubs, 3,300+ cloud experts and 8 Global Delivery Centers around the world. In its role as the Worldwide IT Partner for the Olympic Game and Paralympic Games (https://www.pyeongchang2018.com/horizon/eng/partner/ATOS.aspATOS) Atos (https://atos.net/en/olympic-games) delivered key applications, such as the accreditation and volunteer systems, for the Olympic Games in Rio 2016 (https://atos.net/en/2016/press-release_2016_09_21/atos-olympic-paralympic-games-technology-efforts-digital-age-turn-pyeongchang-2018-tokyo-2020) from the Cloud.

Peter Pluim, Executive Vice President for Infrastructure and Data Management at Atos, said: "Hybrid Cloud is one of the four strategic digital pillars of growth for Atos and the foundation of our clients' digital transformations. Our expertise and experience helps businesses transform their digital offerings with the agility, speed, scale, flexibility and security to respond more effectively to changes in the market. Our investment in Hybrid Cloud is central to our goal of being the global leader in Hybrid Cloud services."

David McIntire, Senior Research Analyst at NelsonHall said "Atos has attained a leadership position in cloud infrastructure migration and management through its full end-to-end managed cloud services and application migration capabilities for both public and private cloud environments. This has enabled it to exceed its public growth plan laid out in 2014 of achieving €700m in cloud revenues by 2016."

Atos will be at DELL EMC World in Las Vegas (http://www.dellemcworld.com/index.htm) from 8th to 11th May, presenting its Digital Transformation Factory strategy and Atos Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud platform. To organise a meeting please contact siri.hsam@atos.net (mailto:siri.hsam@atos.net). Follow the developments online at @AtosCanopy (https://twitter.com/AtosCanopy).

###

[1] Nelson Hall Cloud Infrastructure Migration & Management - IT Services Program, David McIntire, September 2016

*report (http://www.vmware.com/content/dam/digitalmarketing/vmware/en/pdf/partners/atos/vmware-atos-451-research-cloud-trends-expectations-2016-whitepaper.pdf) by 451 Research - commissioned by VMware and Atos

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. The European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global BPS and ITS research & analysis firm. Founded in 1998, the company takes a global approach to analysis of vendors and outsourcing markets and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its research. NelsonHall also offers a suite of "Speed-to-Source" tools, including NEAT, that assist buy-side executives in saving time and money, while enhancing the quality of their sourcing decisions, in BPS and ITS evaluations.

Press contact:

Laura Fau - laura.fau@atos.net (mailto:laura.fau@atos.net) - +33 6 73 64 04 18 @laurajanefau (https://twitter.com/Sylvie_Raybaud)





Click here for pdf (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2102885/797545.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

