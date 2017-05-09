Alex Tapscott Will Reveal the Impact of Blockchain on Industries for the First Time at DES2017

MADRID, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

City of Los Angeles CDO Lilian P. Coral, David Shing, Anders Indset and Susan Fonseca will accompany Tapscott on the panel of speakers at DES2017

DES2017 brings together public institutions and international technology industry leaders, such as Amazon, IBM and Accenture, to guide companies towards digitisation

The second edition of DES|Digital Business World Congress will be held in Madrid on 23, 24 and 25 May. The biggest international meeting about digital transformation will bring together more than 18,000 professionals who are searching for their technology partner. Don't forget to get your pass at https://www.des-madrid.com/media/press-pass-register/

Alex Tapscott, pioneer and author of the bestseller Blockchain Revolution, will appear for the first time in Europe at DES2017 with his talk on Blockchain, in which he will look at why blockchain technologies (a global, open and distributed information platform) will change what we can achieve online, how we do it and who can take part. Tapscott will present his theory of how blockchain will give rise to a new development scenario in subjects as diverse as healthcare, education, government and public administration, finance or business.

Alex Tapscott will be joined on the panel of speakers by Lilian P. Coral, City of Los Angeles CDO, who will present the GeoHUB portal, based on GIS technology developed by Esri, which connects information that directly affects around 4 million members of the public, businesspeople and civil servants in the city of Los Angeles. With this platform, users, public services and citizens can access more than 500 layers of maps to check information or develop their own apps. GeoHUB also uses smart maps to bring together information from all over the city, allowing police officers, firefighters and the emergency services to make critical decisions in real time, based on a single point of access and on any device.

"DES is the only event of its kind worldwide that deals with the digital transformation or a comprehensive process that affects companies in all areas of business, from technologies as transformation facilitators to business culture as a foundation for success in the digital evolution," says Lluis Altés, Strategy Director of DES|Digital Business World Congress.

The latest edition of this major meeting on digital transformation is supported by the leaders of the international technology industry. In just two editions, DES will have become the place to go for new technologies, where companies such as Amazon, IBM, Intel, Google, Accenture and Deloitte bring new solutions for banking, industry, retail, logistics, the automotive sector, telecommunications and the energy sector, among others.

DES2017 in figures

More than 18,000 delegates from 40 different countries will encounter a congress with more than 450 speakers and 180 talks on technological strategy and trends, such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Cloud Computing, the Internet of Things, Big Data and Analytics and Cybersecurity.

