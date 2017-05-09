

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $24.8 million, or $2.36 per share. This was up from $11.7 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 45.2% to $83.8 million. This was up from $57.7 million last year.



Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $24.8 Mln. vs. $11.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 112.0% -EPS (Q1): $2.36 vs. $1.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 110.7% -Revenue (Q1): $83.8 Mln vs. $57.7 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 45.2%



