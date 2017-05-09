B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Appointment of Chairman and appointment of Director

BSD Crown Ltd. (LSE: BSD)

(the "Company")

Appointment of an Active Chairman and appointment of a Director

Ramat Gan, Israel, 9 May 2017

On 7 May 2017, the board of directors of the Company resolved to appoint Mr. Joseph Williger as the Active Chairman of the board and to appoint Mr. Gil Hochboim as a director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr. Hochboim is the CFO of S.R. Accord Ltd., a public Israeli company traded in TASE which active in the finance market. Mr. Hochboim served more than 15 years as the CEO and CFO of Willi Food Investments Ltd. and G. Willi Food International Ltd.

Mr. Hochboim is a certified public accountant (Israel) and holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and Accounting from The Academic College of Management, Israel.

Enquiries:

Joseph Williger, Active Chairman of the board: Yossi@ydekel.co.il